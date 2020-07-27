WATCH: Hot and humid with some storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY – MONDAY NIGHT:

Monday morning is quiet, muggy and warm!

Highs to start the week will be in the low 90s with lots of humidity and feel like readings will probably reach 95 to 100°! Needless to say, do what you can to stay cool and hydrated!

A cold front slowly approaching Central New York from the north will trigger a few scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon, especially north of Syracuse. The cold front will slide in and through early Tuesday morning with a better chance of scattered showers and storms during this time frame.

A few storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail and tropical downpours, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Lows Monday night will be in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

There may be a shower or two before 7 am Tuesday, otherwise as the cold front slides off to the east of CNY we should clear out quite nicely and turn more comfy during the day!

Expect more sun to develop during the day with a nice breeze, less humidity and a cooler high of around 85.