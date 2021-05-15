WATCH: Nice, bright start to the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Grab the t-shirts and shades and enjoy the stretch of sunshine this weekend!

SATURDAY:

High pressure stays in charge Saturday which is great news for those wanting to spend time outdoors.  

There is one small fly in the ointment though. The combination of some cooler air aloft, a bit of lingering low-level moisture, and daytime heating, MAY produce a few spotty pop-up showers during the afternoon in the hills south and east of Syracuse. Many areas will get away with a dry day though.

Highs across most of CNY should reach the low 70s. By the shoreline of Lake Ontario it will be a bit cooler with a breeze, highs are in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday but with a little bit more instability, there’s a little better chance for afternoon showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. With that said, there’s still going to be plenty of places that get away with a dry day. Best chance for afternoon and evening showers will be south of the Thruway

Temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the low 70s for most. Again, it’ll be cooler near the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

NEXT WEEK:

For the first half of next week, temperatures continue to be seasonable and there’s no sign of widespread rain.

