SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature goes on one of her big swings today, going from the bitter cold right back into the mild air.

THIS AFTERNOON:

After seasonably chilly start, highs are jumping up into the 40s this afternoon thanks to some sun and a southerly breeze!

The sun will fade behind the clouds as the afternoon progresses, but most, if not the whole day stays dry.

TONIGHT:

Scattered rain showers mixing with snow at times, and mainly snow for the hills, especially for the Tug Hill. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a slushy coating to 3 inches is probable in and around the Tug Hill.

It’s a breezy and mild night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

Our week of clippers, fast moving systems that originate in Canada, continue Thursday with yet another one sliding through with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times, especially through lunch time. It’s breezy and turning a bit colder Thursday afternoon too. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but another 1 to 3 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill.

A band of lake snow develops east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon and expected to continue well north of Syracuse into Thursday night. Several inches of snow are likely in the most persistent snow by Friday morning.

Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday before the cold front sweeps through.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow shower activity Friday night into Saturday.