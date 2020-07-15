WATCH: Nice summer day Wednesday for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

About one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.

OVERNIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy overnight and it will once again be another night many probably will not need the AC running. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s once again with a bit of fog developing in spots too.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure settles in on Wednesday so expect more in the way of sunshine in Central New York. While it warms up into the mid-80s it shouldn’t be too humid.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

All looks to stay quiet Wednesday night, but a bit of a breeze should kick up overnight combined with some clouds working in late will probably prevent temperatures from falling any lower than 65 to 70 during the night.

THURSDAY:

We will be on the backside of high pressure Thursday with a south-southwest wind expected to usher in a very warm/hot and muggier air mass during the day. After 3 or 4 pm it appears at least a few showers and storms will try to work in from the west and develop. Highs will be up near 90 and it will be quite muggy too.

Any storms that develop late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night will have the potential to be strong with damaging winds being the biggest threat the way it looks now.

It may be a touch cooler to end the week, but the weekend could be the beginning of our 3rd heat wave of the year! Stay tuned.