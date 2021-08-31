WATCH: Nice this afternoon with some sun and comfortably warm air

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

The weather looks good today thanks to high pressure being in charge! Enjoy a blend of sun and clouds, a nice breeze, and comfortably warm temperatures around 80 with lower humidity.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a comfortably mild low in the 50s to around 60.

MIDWEEK:

The sky likely won’t feature as much sunshine Wednesday. Expect clouds to be thick at times as the northern shield of what is left over of Ida moves into the Mid-Atlantic and towards NYC and Long Island.

At this point the greatest flood threat is over Pennsylvania into the Catskills where there is a flash flood watch. If Ida shifts a bit farther north though, some steadier, heavier rain could clip Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego Counties. Highs Wednesday with the added cloud cover and just some filtered sun should make the low to mid 70s.

