WATCH: Nice this evening, but does it stay dry Wednesday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a comfortably mild low in the 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY:

The sky likely won’t feature as much sunshine Wednesday. Expect clouds to be thick at times as the northern shield of what is left over of Ida moves into the Mid-Atlantic and towards NYC and Long Island.

At this point the greatest flood threat is over Pennsylvania into the Catskills where there is a flash flood watch. If Ida shifts a bit farther north though, some steadier, heavier rain could clip Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego Counties.

Less than an inch of rain is expected across the Southern part of CNY, but down around the Southern Tier and Northern Catskills could pick up 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible, but little to no flooding is expected at this point. Meanwhile, more significant flooding is expected to occur south and east of the Binghamton area over Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic states, Southeastern NY, including NYC into Southern New England.

It’s a cooler day with highs on Wednesday thanks to the added cloud cover probably only reaching the low to mid 70s Syracuse area/Thruway corridor points north, but readings will likely struggle to get out of the 60s across the Southern Finger Lakes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with the majority of CNY staying dry, while areas across the Southern Finger Lakes possibly picking up some rain from the remnants of Ida. While unlikely, if the track of Ida shifts 50 to 100 miles farther north than expected then most of CNY could see at least a bit of rain, and there may even be some flooding across parts of Cortland and Chenango counties.

LATE WEEK:

Behind the remnant low of what’s left of Ida, the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months will blow in from the north for the last half of the week.

Yes, some sun is expected both Thursday and especially Friday, but between a cool north-northwest breeze and highs struggling to reach 70 it certainly is going to feel like fall! The air will also be cool enough to possibly produce a lake effect shower or two late Thursday afternoon, Thursday night into the start of Friday!

Nighttime lows Thursday and Friday are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s, and there MAY even be 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll!