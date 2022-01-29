WATCH: No big snow but more cold for now

WEEKEND:

Remember the Nor’easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, it’s a miss for us here in CNY. New England and the Boston area is getting the brunt of the storm today. The Boston area could get two feet of snow or more!

SATURDAY:

Meanwhile, we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday. We’ll start off subzero again for most in the morning with highs only near 10-15°.

If you prepare for it, this is great weather if you’re a winter outdoor activities person because you have yet another dry winter weekend!

While most are dry, the low-level flow is favorable for some light lake effect snow of the south shore of Lake Ontario. There could be a inch or two of fluff from Fair Haven west to Rochester and south into the Finger Lakes some snow in the air.

SUNDAY:

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, at this time, not much accumulation is expected during the day. Outside the lake effect there should be some sun and it won’t be as harsh as Saturday. Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.

Let’s keep an eye out Sunday night. Winds become westerly and the air aloft remains cold enough for lake effect. Snow could become more organized for a while east of Lake Ontario where there could be several inches of snow by Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Central New York gets a break from the arctic air early next week. Temperatures end up above normal by Tuesday and we could be flirting with 40 degrees for the middle of the week.