WATCH: Not a record breaker, but still mild and sunny Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We did it! We broke the record high for Thursday when the temperature hit 73° just after 2:30 pm. This broke the old record of 67 for the day that had stood since 1977

FRIDAY:

It’s not a record breaker, but we’re still mild for this time of the year today with highs in the 50s. High pressure will give us a mostly sunny day. However, the wind is not expected to let up much.

There may be a spotty rain shower or higher elevation flurries later in the afternoon and early evening as a reinforcing cold front dives into CNY Friday evening.

Temperatures will quickly fall to near 40 by sunset by then with a very gusty northwest wind.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be brisk and a bit chilly, but not as cold as last weekend thankfully. Plus, both days should feature a fair amount of sun! Highs will be primarily in the 30s, but brisk winds both days, especially Sunday will make it feel more like the 20s by day and teens at night.

We cannot rule out a few passing snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday, but for all intents and purposes the weekend looks to be dry.