WATCH: Not as cold with some clouds developing overnight

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Cayuga Lake. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

TONIGHT:

The air turning milder in the lower levels of the atmosphere, plus the possible development of some low clouds during the night should help prevent lows from dropping any lower than the mid to upper 30s for much of CNY Sunday night.

MONDAY:

Can Mother Nature keep the amazing November weather going to start the new week?? Yes, she can thanks to high pressure remaining in control of the weather across the Northeast Monday. The only fly in the ointment Monday MAY be some low clouds around to begin the day, but by the late morning and afternoon the clouds should dry up and give way to plenty of sunshine.

The wealth of afternoon sun should push readings into the 60s for much of CNY, including Syracuse, and winds should be light too which will make it feel that much better!

By the way, the average high in Syracuse is in the low 50s, so needless to say we are being spoiled when temperatures climb into the 60s in November!

MONDAY NIGHT:

The sky becomes partly to mostly cloudy Monday night ahead of a slow moving cold front approaching the area. Thanks to the clouds rolling in towards and after midnight temperatures should not cool any lower than the upper 30s to mid 40s for most of CNY.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will slowly be giving more and more ground to a cold front inching towards the area from the northwest. What does that mean for the weather on Tuesday here?

Well, we think the sky features more clouds than not, but it should stay dry with highs not quite as warm as Monday. Highs are expected to be up around 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Cold front with a weak wave of low pressure slides through the area later Tuesday night/early Wednesday with a few showers possibly accompanying the front, but that’s about it.

We turn breezy and more seasonable for Wednesday with developing sunshine as high pressure builds in. So all in all midweek looks pretty good too!