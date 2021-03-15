WATCH: Not as cool Tuesday but could we see some snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

towards daybreak Tuesday more cloud cover will start to work into Central New York. Lows will be in the teens and single digits with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse although temperatures will problem rise a bit late tonight.

TUESDAY:

The same storm that produced feet of snow near Denver in the Front Range of the Rockies this past weekend will send more clouds at us Tuesday. This weakening storm should cause a little snow possibly mixed with a bit of rain to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially near and southwest of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes.

Highs will be more seasonable between 35 and 40 making it difficult for snow to accumulate during the daylight.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any wet snow around to start Tuesday evening will likely be primarily light and taper to some flurries or a few snow showers pretty quickly Tuesday night. There could be a coating to an inch or so of slushy wet snow between late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning across CNY, especially near and south and west of Syracuse. A couple inches of snow is possible in spots over the Southern Tier where the snow may last a little longer.

WEDNESDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Clouds will likely be stubborn on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, with even some flurries/sprinkles possibly around, especially to start the Day. Overall, the holiday looks uneventful with at least some brightening of the sky possible during the afternoon.

Highs get no higher than the low to mid-40s either with little to no sun expected.

THURSDAY:

We next watch Thursday and Thursday night closely as a storm moves south of us and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time. The timing and exact track this storm takes will dictate precipitation type and amounts.

As of now it appears we start Thursday dry, but after 10 or 11 am rain will develop across much of CNY. This rain likely mixes then changes to wet snow by the late afternoon/early evening. The rain to snow changeover will likely first occur over the higher terrain and then for all.

A minor slushy snow accumulation is possible Thursday night, especially over the higher terrain south of Syracuse. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

Regardless of how much snow falls Thursday afternoon/night it will be brisk and cool with a clearing sky for the end of the week.