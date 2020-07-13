WATCH: Not as hot or humid, but some rain is still around Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We had some much needed/beneficial rains to help with the abnormally dry conditions on Saturday. Most received between 1 and 3” Saturday afternoon and night! Click here for the impressive rainfall totals across CNY.

SYRACUSE HEAT STATISTIC:

The heat wave ended Saturday after 7 consecutive days of 90+ degree highs good for second longest stretch, but the question for early this week will be what about the consecutive 80+ degree streak?

Through Sunday Syracuse has recorded a high temperature of at least 80° since June 16th which adds up to 27 days and ranks as the 5th longest stretch ever recorded! The longest stretch is 43 consecutive 80+ degree days set back in 1949. It’s going to be close early this week whether we reach 80 or not, especially Monday.

MONDAY:

A second cold front will slowly slide through Monday with some upper level energy that will not only produce some clouds, but a few scattered showers and storms too. We will feel even more relief from the heat and the humidity to start the new work week too with highs closer to 80 Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT:

After an evening shower/storm or two, the weather will be quiet much of Monday night with lows close to 60 which will feel nice and refreshing!

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is looking mainly dry with a blend of clouds and sun and a spotty shower/storm or two possible, especially north and east of Syracuse. Highs will be in the low 80s.