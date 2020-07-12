WATCH: Not as hot or humid Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 14th 90 degree day of the year Friday afternoon, but the consecutive 90+ degree stretch ended Saturday with a high just shy of 90 for the first time since Friday July 3rd!

The record of 8 consecutive 90+ degree days in a row will continue to stand alone as the longest heat wave in Syracuse’s recorded history.

SUNDAY:

A second cold front approaches Central New York on Sunday but by the time it gets here it won’t have as much moisture to work with as Saturday’s front. For this reason any showers or storms that do develop on Sunday will likely be widely scattered and mixed with intervals of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will still be humid, but not as sticky as it’s been the last several days.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday night will be pretty quiet under variable clouds and areas of fog. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. It will definitely be more comfy for sleeping if you don’t have an AC unit in your residence.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Behind second cold front we will feel even more relief from the heat and the humidity to start the new work week! Temperatures end up closer to 80 Monday and Tuesday with lower humidity and just a few scattered showers/storms possible Monday and a spotty shower or storm or two Tuesday.