WATCH: Not as much snow but still wintry to start April

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

We start Wednesday evening mild enough for rain showers across all of Central New York as temperatures drop through the 40s in the wake of a cold front.

That cold front moves slowly to our east this evening and while that happens, an area of low pressure develops on the cold font to our south. It still appears that this strengthening low will cause our temperatures to cool enough for a change from rain to snow overnight. That is not a change to our thinking but what has changed is a) the low is not going to get as strong and b) the low moves a bit faster to our east.

What does this mean for Central New York?

While there is snow overnight, the amount of snow is expected to be lower than we were thinking 24 hours ago. Here in Syracuse, we may only end up with close to 2” by the end of the morning commute

THURSDAY (APRIL 1ST):

While the expected snowfall amounts are down for later Wednesday night into Thursday, the first day of April still features a real winter feel to it.

There will be some snow showers from time to time, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures for much of the day are at or above freezing. This time of year even with it snowing at times it is tough to accumulate snow with those types of temperatures.

We mentioned the ‘winter-feel’ on Friday and part of that comes from a gusty northwest wind that will make it feel like it is in the 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A blustery northwest wind will probably produce at least some limited lake snow Thursday night into the start of Friday, but at this time we aren’t expecting anything more than another coating to locally 2 or 3 inches of snow over the hills south of Syracuse into the Finger Lakes Thursday night through the start of Friday.

Roads may get a little slick again near and after sundown Thursday with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Lows Thursday night will drop into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Highs on Friday with intervals of sun developing will only recover into mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s as it will remain brisk.

By the way… we haven’t had more than an inch of snow reported at the Syracuse airport since March 6th. We average 3” of snow for the month of April.