WATCH: Not as sunny, but still nice with a breeze today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TODAY:

It stays pretty warm today too, but we will start to see more clouds filter the sunshine as the day goes on. The increase in clouds Tuesday is because of an approaching cold front from the west that eventually will get here but probably not until late in the week.

Highs today are expected to be well into the 70s and possibly 80 with enough sunshine, and it’s going to be breezy too.

MIDWEEK:

Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator.

The next chance for any showers/storms will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday thanks to the above-mentioned cold front. At this point, we are not expected too many showers/storms to be around Wednesday, but a few are possible.

The threat for some showers and a few storms looks to go up at least somewhat on Thursday as the cold front gets closer to the area. There is going to be plenty of moisture ahead of the front, so we’ll have to watch for heavy downpours.

Highs both Wednesday and Thursday should be well into the 70s until the front moves through.

The cold front probably won’t pass through until Thursday night/early Friday the way it looks now. Behind the front, it’s cooler, or more seasonable for the end of the week. Come Friday highs may struggle to get out of the 60s.