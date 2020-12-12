WATCH: Not as warm to start the weekend but still mild

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Clouds increase across Central New York as a cold front moves in from Canada. This front is starved for moisture so don’t expect much if any rainfall as the front moves through.

Temperatures quickly dropped this evening into the 30s but with clouds thickening and a breeze we should see things level off.

SATURDAY:

It ends up a bit cooler Saturday thanks to a cold front moving through Friday night, but still mild for mid-December. Highs will still manage to reach into the upper 40s.

The sky is gray with a few rain showers possibly developing Saturday afternoon. They will be spotty and light.

SUNDAY:

It will turn milder again for Sunday with scattered rain showers. Low pressure is sliding to the north of us during the day and a cold front will come through Sunday morning. This means our high of 48 is coming shortly after sunrise with temperatures dropping through the 40s though the afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is back to more seasonably chilly December early next week. There will be a few snow showers Monday as the cold returns but Tuesday is looking dry.