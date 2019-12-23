WATCH: not as warm Tuesday but still quiet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





TONIGHT:

There will be more clouds moving through tonight thanks to a backdoor cold front that MAY even produce a spotty rain/snow shower followed by some clearing towards morning.

Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to mid-20s by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

You may notice our forecast high is back in the 30s on Tuesday thanks to a northeast flow out of Canada behind the Monday night backdoor cold front.

The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it will likely come through with nothing more than a stray flurry and some extra clouds tonight. It appears we actually will see a good deal of sun again Tuesday too, as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as well. Look for more sunshine with most areas close to 40 degrees.