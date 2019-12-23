WATCH: Not feeling like winter again today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



It certainly didn’t look or feel like the first official full day of winter on Sunday with highs well into the 40s under lots of sunshine! If you enjoyed Sunday you are going to love Monday CNY! Keep the shades handy, the heavy winter gear will not be needed again.

OVERNIGHT – MONDAY:

A southwest breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front to the north will provide us with an even warmer Monday under a good deal of sunshine once again! Highs should make it into the upper 40s to low 50s Monday afternoon! It’ll feel great but it won’t help with keeping the snow on the ground in time for Christmas.

MONDAY NIGHT:

There will be more clouds moving through Monday night thanks to a backdoor cold front that MAY even produce a spotty rain/snow shower. Temperatures will drop to between 25 and 30 by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

You may notice our forecast high is back in the 30s on Tuesday. That is that front which drops through central New York Monday night will allow slightly cooler air to drop in from Canada.

The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it will likely come through with nothing more than a stray flurry and some extra clouds Monday night/Tuesday morning. It appears we actually could see some sun develop Tuesday too, as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as well.