WATCH: Not much rain to start tonight, but more showers develop after 9 or 10

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

It’s going to continue to feel like October into Monday!

TONIGHT:



Another trough of low pressure swings into the area late tonight with another flare up of lake effect rain showers east and southeast of Lake Ontario overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.

MONDAY:

The lake effect showers wind down Monday afternoon and we get a stretch of dry, sunnier, and milder weather beyond Monday to carry us into the mid-week.

Monday’s highs likely only top out in upper 40s to low 50s with wind chills in the 40s throughout the day! Yes, it’ll be a good idea to grab the jacket before heading to work and school.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a bit breezy and seasonably chilly under plenty of lake clouds that are expected to slowly break up towards morning. Lows likely drop to between 40 and 45 for most by around sunrise Tuesday.

MIDWEEK:

If you aren’t a fan of highs in the 40s and 50s, then you are in luck! Sunshine returns and so too does a milder air mass midweek! The milder air will build back in compliments of a steady west wind.

Temperatures are expected to rebound and head back above normal once again midweek, with highs well into the 60s Tuesday and flirting with 70 Wednesday!