WATCH: Not that spooky this evening for the ghosts and goblins!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Still flood warnings until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga lakes.

THIS EVENING (HALLOWEEN):

Is Halloween evening a trick or a treat? How about a little bit of both…

We had scattered light showers and areas of mist/drizzle much of the day, but overall many are mainly dry during trick-or-treat time. Best chances for any showers this evening for the trick-or-treaters will be north of Syracuse thanks to a little lake effect on a cool westerly wind. No heavy downpours are expected though.

Temperatures are in the mid-50s during the day and the 40s to around 50 during the evening, but a brisk breeze kicking up and persisting into Sunday night will add an extra chill for the trick-or-treaters. So be sure to dress for the 40s with a bit of a wind chill.

OVERNIGHT:

A few showers are possible overnight as a weak cold front slides through towards morning, but much of the night is dry. Lows drop into the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

The new week begins dry for most, but there could be a few showers east of Lake Ontario lingering off the lake with a cool westerly wind. Most see some sun with highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Other than a few more showers east of Lake Ontario, Monday night is dry for most with lows dropping into the 30s to around 40 as winds become lighter.

TUESDAY:

A few showers likely return Tuesday with a little cold front, but right now it appears much of Tuesday is dry for many.

Those that live east of Lake Ontario probably see the most persistent showers thanks to the chilly west wind producing some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make it to around 50.