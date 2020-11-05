WATCH: Not too chilly tonight, quiet too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

An upper level disturbance will pass through CNY tonight. It won’t bring any rain or snow, just extra clouds. This will help keep temperatures from dropping too much. Lows again are in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

High pressure will continue to have a firm grip on the weather across much of the Northeast leading to another nice day. More sun than not should develop Friday with highs well into the 60s.

High pressure remains the main influence across CNY through the weekend and beyond! This will yield more sun and unseasonably warm air, possibly record breaking at times, through the first part of next week!

Highs should make it up to at least 70 over the weekend and likely even warmer first part of next week! Enjoy and take advantage of it by getting stuff done outside around the house if possible!

By the way, the average high is just above 50 for the first full weekend of November!