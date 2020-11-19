WATCH: Not too cold tonight, warmer tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

After a warmer day Thursday, Thursday night is expected to be warmer too.

We’ll see increasing clouds and we’ll keep a southerly breeze. Both these factors will keep temperatures from dropping too much. Lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Even though we have clouds, it should remain dry going into Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week looks even milder despite more clouds in the sky.

It will remain breezy and dry with highs warming well into the 50s to around 60! Although this will be well above our average high of 47, it won’t be enough to break a record. The record for Friday, 75 set in 1991, will stand.

It will turn seasonably cool for at least the start of the weekend, but as of now it appears the weekend will start dry. Saturday looks like the pick day right now.