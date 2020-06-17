WATCH: Nothing but wall-to-wall sunshine again Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Keep the sunglasses and sunscreen within reach the rest of the week. The sun is going nowhere and rain will be hard to find thanks to a strong area of high pressure that will not move much the next two or three days!

Temperatures will continue to warm each passing day through Thursday with comfortable nights for sleeping through Thursday night too.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will feature tons of blue sky and sunshine once again, but readings will be about 5 degrees warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY:

After another comfortable night Wednesday night under a mainly clear sky and lows in the 50s, expect highs to approach 90° Thursday afternoon. The humidity comes up a little bit, but it’s not anything too uncomfortable.

We’ve been stuck in a very persistent weather pattern the last several days. High pressure overhead has kept us dry while a stubborn area of low pressure has kept the Mid-Atlantic cool and rainy.

Thursday the high pressure starts to move a bit to our east, putting CNY on the warmer side. That is why we are warming up and starting to get a touch more humid. The low is also moving farther inland and closer to the Ohio Valley.

There’s a chance there could be just enough instability in the atmosphere to help some isolated showers to develop Thursday afternoon. The chances are quite low and look to be mainly in the southern Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

The majority of our viewing area will not see a drop of rain. Keep an eye on those gardens and plan on watering the rest of the week. For more on this dry streak and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.