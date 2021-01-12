WATCH: Nothing more than a few flurries for most this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

Through the rest of today, most areas of Central New York will remain quiet with just some light flurries at times around, though areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario between about Pulaski and Watertown will likely see limited lake effect snow showers and flurries.

Another coating to an inch or so of snow is expected this afternoon in the Pulaski-Watertown corridor.

Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-30s, which is pretty mild heading into the coldest time of the year, climatologically speaking. Even milder weather is to head our way for later in the week.

TONIGHT:

Another weak trough/disturbance will scoot through this evening possibly producing a few snow showers and flurries with little to no accumulation expected for much of Central New York.

A bit more light lake snow will likely occur across Northern Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties where there could be another coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow tonight. Lows will range from 25 to 30. Also, watch out for a few slick spots if you are out and about tonight, as untreated surfaces may slicken up with the touch of snow and possibly even a bit of patchy freezing drizzle.

SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY AM

WEDNESDAY:

The weather looks quiet for most under a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday. There could be a few more snow showers off the east end of the lake, but all in all it should be quiet and fairly mild as highs get up close to 40.

