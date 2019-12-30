WATCH: Occasional rain for most, but icy well north and east of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



THIS AFTERNOON – TONIGHT:

A rapidly intensifying area of low pressure is moving across Central Great Lakes today. This is putting CNY and the Northeast on the mild side of this storm system.

Unfortunately a strong area of Canadian high pressure across the Quebec province is helping set the stage for an ice storm for parts of the Northeast, including the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley and Catskills. The ice potential will end across the Catskills late tonight, but linger into the start of Tuesday for the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley.

For this reason a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Oneida County until late tonight due to a bit more icing possible.

Thankfully, much of CNY is warm enough for some rain the rest of today, but north and east of Rome and Utica some more icing will take place. The best chance to see the icing will be across the higher elevations and in and around the Mohawk Valley. An additional glazing to a quarter of an inch of ice is possible through tonight, so if you have travel plans in these areas be very careful and give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination.

Some tree damage and power outages are a distinct possibility across the aforementioned areas.

TUESDAY – NEW YEARS EVE:

Somewhat colder air will wrap in behind this storm system late tonight into Tuesday causing any lingering scattered rain showers to mix with and change to a little snow during the day Tuesday. There will likely be a batch of mainly snow developing late Tuesday afternoon into New Year’s Eve that could produce a quick slushy coating to an inch or so for many in CNY.

Over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks as much as a few inches of snow will be possible between late Tuesday afternoon and midnight Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be around 40 but fall during the afternoon.

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY – NEW YEARS DAY:

Additional accumulations of snow will be likely across areas east of Lake Ontario overnight Tuesday into New Year’s Day, while most areas will see little to no snow accumulation with just a few snow showers and flurries around. Highs Wednesday will be more seasonable near 35 and it will be brisk too.