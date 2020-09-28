WATCH: One last summery day before we slip back to fall

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

The very dry September continues, the driest September on record so far! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

MONDAY:

High pressure that has kept us dry the last week is slowly breaking down. This allows a bit more moisture to sneak in Monday morning. Other than a few spotty showers the new week should start mainly dry. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s for one more day! By the way, the average high for the end of September is in the mid to upper 60s.

If you enjoyed the summer-like temperatures over the weekend, soak up Monday because it will probably be the last time in 2020 we have 80 degrees in the forecast. Despite the warmth, it won’t be record-breaking. The record high for Monday is 87°.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be a breezy, very mild night with increasing clouds. A few showers are possible towards daybreak Tuesday, but much of the night will be dry. Lows will be in the 60s once again.

TUESDAY:

We finally have some rain coming back Tuesday. Widespread showers/rain arrives by mid-morning and will last through majority of the day as a cold front slides slowly to the east of CNY. There will also be a wave of low pressure sliding up the front Tuesday night just east of the region. Some heavier downpours and possible thunder is possible during the evening rush hour and into the night.

Then, get ready for a pattern change back to more fall-like weather. It’s safe to say you can put away the summer wardrobe now. In the wake of the cold front and showers on Tuesday it will feel a lot more like October as we start the new month Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.