WATCH: One more bitter cold night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Lake effect snow will return mostly for areas closer to the shoreline of Lake Ontario this evening but a few flurries are possible closer to Syracuse. The bulk of the activity will start near Oswego and shift north as the winds turn more southerly. Before sunrise it will fizzle out near Watertown.

With the shifting winds, the lake clouds will be on the move too. High pressure in the Ohio Valley moves east into Pennsylvania. What this all means is that we think we get in on some clearing in the morning which will help our temperatures fall near or below 0.

SATURDAY:

The cold weather with us Friday won’t stick around long.  Already by Saturday morning it is pulling back into Canada.  We end up with a good deal of sunshine and after temperatures near zero to start the day, we end the day near 30 degrees.

SUNDAY:

It is even warmer on Sunday, likely upper 30s, but a weak cold front is moving through.  Although the moisture with the front is limited, we expect at least a few snow showers on Sunday. It won’t amount to much if anything, especially with temperatures above freezing.

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

