WATCH: One more day of rain and storms before it dries out

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure is approaching us Wednesday, so look for more scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong as well. Thankfully the setup doesn’t look as intense as it did Tuesday.

Showers and storms are expected to start as early as about 7-9am and linger through the early afternoon as the trough moves to our east. The rain and storms should be wrapped up around dinnertime to give us a fairly decent evening.

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.

THURSDAY:

All of Central New York gets a break in the wet weather Thursday. In the wake of Wednesday trough of low pressure, high pressure builds in. That is the center of a less humid, but still very warm air mass. With a mix of sun and clouds we could be pushing 90 degrees again!