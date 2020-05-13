WATCH: One more frosty night, turning milder Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be cresting overhead and providing one more chilly, at least somewhat frosty, night across the area. Lows will range from about 30 to 35.

THURSDAY:

After the somewhat frosty start Thursday it will turn milder with sun fading behind increasing clouds ahead of an approaching warm front. After 2 or 3 pm, at least a few rain showers are expected to develop, first in the Finger Lakes, but the majority of the day looks dry. Temperatures will turn more seasonable, reaching well into the 60s for the first time in several days!

It will stay seasonably mild, but somewhat damp as a cold front slowly slides through to round out the week.

The spring feel sticks around into the weekend and it MAY even feel summery come mid to late next week! Click here for details.