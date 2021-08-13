WATCH: One more hot and muggy day before big changes this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Our recent hot streak is on its last day. Highs will soar back into the upper 80s with very high humidity again.

If this week has been to uncomfortable for you, then you’ll like what’s on the way. A stronger cold front is slated to push through Friday night/early Saturday.

Be on guard for strong to severe storms mainly around dinner time and close to sunset once again. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

WEEKEND:

Behind this cold front, the relief!

The air will be much more refreshing/comfortable just in time for the weekend! It won’t be too chilly, temperatures reach the upper 70s. Time to open the windows at night, lows are refreshing and back in the 50s.

The other plus for the weekend, sunshine, and dry weather. Enjoy!