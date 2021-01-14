WATCH: One more mild day Friday; more wintry for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s another quiet and fairly mild night Thursday night with a mostly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

It turns even milder Friday and we may even see some peeks to sun in the morning.

As we await an approaching frontal system Friday, it looks like the daylight remains dry.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY:

A frontal system is getting ready to move through central New York Friday night. When that happens, temperatures are likely still warm enough for mainly rain over Central New York.

However, overnight low pressure will form along the front, strengthen and move into Eastern New York. This will help cool the atmosphere over us enough to see a change from rain to wet snow toward sunrise Saturday. We could end up with a light accumulation of snow before the steadiest snow tapers to snow showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures in most lower elevations will stay above freezing during the steadiest snow and if that is the case roads should end up wet and not white.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY:

The air will likely turn cold enough to produce areas of lake snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario for the end of the weekend with the most significant snow expected north of Syracuse Saturday night into at least the start of Sunday. Some snow accumulation is expected, especially north of Syracuse Saturday night into Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario.

In addition, the wind picks up Saturday night and will be gusty at times, something we have yet to see this month of January.

Yes, it’s actually going to start looking more like winter around here over the weekend and beyond!