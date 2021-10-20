WATCH: One more mild day tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

After a few early evening showers, much of tonight is quiet and mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

A stalled front to the north isn’t too far away which MAY deliver a few more showers early Thursday, especially north and west of Syracuse.

Much of Thursday though looks dry. After 4 or 5 p.m. the odds of more numerous showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two goes up with an approaching cold front.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

The above-mentioned cold front is due to swing through late Thursday night/early Friday with some rain and possibly an embedded t-storm or two.

Behind the front a cooler, more seasonable air mass returns to round out the week with a few lingering showers and or a bit of drizzle for Friday. Highs dip back into the 50s on Friday and that’s where we stay for the weekend.