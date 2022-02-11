SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re at the top of the temperature roller coaster before we put our hands up and drop back into winter’s cold air this weekend.

FRIDAY:

We’re mainly dry throughout the day. A strong south breeze helps warm us up into the mid-40s again this afternoon.

Some rain showers sneak into Northern New York later in the afternoon, then gradually work into Central New York during the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but upwards of a few inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Temperatures Friday stay steady in the upper 30s to low 40s because of the gusty southerly wind.

WEEKEND:

Saturday starts in the upper 30s, but during the day temperatures fall into the 20s. The wind picks up too which will only add to the chill.

We expect some snow showers Saturday too. Only a light accumulation is expected, and mainly for the higher elevations.

Saturday night into Sunday a little bit of lake effect snow is possible across the region, but even that should not add up to much.

Highs on Super Bowl Sunday struggle to get out of the teens across CNY, which is a far cry from what Los Angeles feels for the big game!