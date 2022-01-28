WATCH: One word to describe Saturday’s weather, can you guess it?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – IT’S COLD! We’re slipping back into the freezer box for the start of the weekend as we watch New England get hit with snow and wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures have been dropping all day. We continue to drop near or below zero AGAIN tonight. No snow to shovel or plow tonight though!

WEEKEND:

Remember the Nor’Easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, it’s a miss for us here in CNY. New England and the Boston area will get the brunt of the storm Saturday. The Boston area could see feet of snow!

SATURDAY:

Meanwhile, we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday. We’ll start off subzero for most in the morning with highs only near 10°.

If you prepare for it, this is great weather if you’re a winter outdoor activities person because you have yet another dry winter weekend!

SUNDAY:

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, at this time, not much accumulation is expected. Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.