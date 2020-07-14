WATCH: Our break from the heat lastS into midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We had some much needed/beneficial rains to help with the abnormally dry conditions over the weekend. Most received between 1 and 3” Saturday afternoon and night! Click here for the impressive rainfall totals across CNY.

OVERNIGHT:

Monday night will be a more comfortable night for sleeping with temperatures dropping into the 60s.! A cold front is moving in from the north late at night so there could be a few showers nearby by just before sunrise.

TUESDAY:

The cold front dropping in from Canada is moving through Central New York the first part of the day so our best chance for a shower or storm is in the morning through the lunch hour around Syracuse. Showers and storms drop to the south through the afternoon with the cold front. That means the brightest and driest part of the day will be mid to late afternoon.

With sunshine coming out in the afternoon we should manage to make a run at 80 degrees. If we hit 80 degrees it will be the 29 straight day we have been 80 or warmer, the 5th longest streak ever.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure settles in on Wednesday so expect a good deal of sunshine in Central New York. While it warms up into the mid 80s it shouldn’t be too humid.