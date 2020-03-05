WATCH: Pleasant Thursday afternoon, winter weather returns Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

High pressure has temporarily built in and it will bring increasing sunshine. Enjoy it because it won’t last too long. Highs will warm into the low to mid-40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure quickly scoots east as a new system moves east over the Great Lakes. This will bring an increase in cloud cover but for the most part, Thursday night is dry.

FRIDAY:



Friday morning, rain and snow showers spread across CNY from west to east. By lunchtime everyone will see rain and snow showers. As this system quickly moves east, colder air will file in.



Temperatures hold in the 30s during the day.The best chance for accumulating snow will be between Friday afternoon and Friday evening as temperatures go below freezing.

With that said, accumulation is going to be minimal. For Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is expected. For higher elevations, about 1-3” is possible by Friday evening.