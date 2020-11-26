WATCH: Plenty of clouds and not as warm to end the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It looks to be a pretty quiet night across Central New York Thanksgiving night. Low pressure and a front system are moving to our east so showers overnight are spotty.

FRIDAY:

While Thanksgiving’s storm system is to our east by Friday, don’t get your hopes up for sunshine in Central New York. A lot of low-level moisture is left over. And, given November is typically our cloudiest month, we feel the clouds remain stubborn.

There is a weak cold front approaching from the west, so we can’t rule out a shower or two. They will be scattered in nature and light.

Temperature-wise we are still relatively mild despite the cloud cover. We could hit 50 degrees again!

SATURDAY:

That cold front moves through Central New York Saturday morning so we would expect a few lingering showers around but nothing heavy.

Getting rid of the showers may be easy but it may take a while for the clouds to depart. The dry air and clearing are approaching from the southwest so the best chance for any afternoon sun would be over the Finger Lakes. For areas from Syracuse northeast it may be just a case of brightening skies late in the afternoon.

Even if you don’t get much sun Saturday, not to worry. Things are looking sunnier for Sunday.