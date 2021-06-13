WATCH: Plenty of dry time; a few evening storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

We’re watching an approaching front that will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms, however, it is looking a little slower. This results in a later arrival for showers and storms, mainly after 5pm and into tonight. It’s far from a wash out, but you’ll want to check the radar if you have outdoor plans in the evening.

The showers and storms will be most prominent south of Syracuse with the best chance of a few storms becoming strong to severe south of Syracuse too, down across the Southern Finger Lakes and especially over the Southern Tier.

The biggest threat with any storms will be strong damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Scattered storms with heavy rain and gusty winds continue Sunday evening through midnight. Any storms will be gone before sunrise. Lows are within a few degrees of 60.

MONDAY-TUESDAY:

A pattern change is leading to a cool down early to mid-next week so by Wednesday temperatures should end up below normal over Central New York.

An upper-level disturbance and a cold front slowly passes through the region Monday. What does that mean for us? Well, there likely will be a better chance of scattered showers and storms developing Monday compared to Sunday, and a few storms could be a little on the strong side too. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s with a decent breeze too.

Shower/storm threat sticks around Tuesday too, but to a lesser extent the way it looks now. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-70s with a cool breeze again.

The mid to late week period looks great!