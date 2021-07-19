WATCH: Plenty of hazy sun Tuesday but late day storms, too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure for the most part remains in control overnight with a clear to partly cloudy sky expected. However, one small fly in the ointment in the form of a weak disturbance may trigger a spotty shower and some clouds but that is all.

It’s a mild and muggy night too with lows in the mid to upper 60s with more areas of fog developing too.

TUESDAY:

Much of the day looks to be dry with hazy sun, but after 3 or 4 pm a few scattered showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front. Any storm that develops unfortunately could contain some heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds unfortunately, especially Tuesday night.

Like Monday, Tuesday won’t be as bright and sunny as it would normally be thanks to more smoke filling the sky from the wildfires in Canada.

Despite the haze from the smoke and humidity highs should climb into mid 80s anyway for many, and it will be very muggy too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms are expected to impact the region Tuesday night with any storm that develops possibly becoming strong with gusty winds, and heavy rain. Of course, thanks to all the rain we’ve seen the last three weeks, any additional heavy rain could very well lead to a bit of localized flooding.

Lows Tuesday night drop into the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cold front kicks through CNY near sunrise Wednesday and while it keeps a few showers around to start the day, the new air mass this front ushers in will be cooler, drier and also should help clear the smoke out of the sky too!

So, if you are looking to see a bluer sky return overhead it appears this should happen come Wednesday afternoon into Thursday!

Highs midweek reach the mid to upper 70s with a nice breeze developing and lowering humidity as the day progresses too.