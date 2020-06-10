WATCH: Possible record heat, high humidity, and strong storms Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure just off the East Coast will help usher in hot and muggy air with some hazy sun and just a couple of spotty showers and storms expected amongst the heat and humidity. Even though there may not be many storms around, any storm that forms could have strong winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has CNY in a slight risk for severe weather. Any thunderstorms that form have the capability of producing gusty damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid-90s with enough sun which will be in record territory! Click here for more details on the possible record heat and the Heat Advisory that’s in effect for parts of CNY, including the Syracuse area.

Feels like readings this afternoon could reach 95 to near 100! So be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you will be outside for extended period of time.

Forecast feels like temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy and tropical feeling Wednesday night with a few scattered showers and storms that should become more numerous towards Thursday morning as a cold front nears. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday night making for a very uncomfortable night of sleeping without air conditioning.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will swing through between about 6 and 10 am Thursday morning with some showers and a few storms that will give way to a good deal of sun, a drying, gusty west-southwest breeze and a cooler high in the lower 80s for the afternoon.

It will be even a bit cooler to round out the week with some more sun.