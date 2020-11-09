WATCH: Possible record heat the next few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

High pressure remains the main influence across CNY through the start of the week!

This will yield more sun and unseasonably warm air Monday with highs again reaching the 70s in Syracuse. Enjoy and take advantage of it by getting stuff done outside around the house if possible! Maybe even crank up the grill.

By the way, the average high is just above 50 for the first full weekend of November. 

Temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s both Monday and Tuesday putting us in range of the record high both days (The records are 74 both days).

More of a southerly breeze is expected to develop come Tuesday which we believe will give us the best chance of setting a new record high.

MIDWEEK:

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through Central New York during the afternoon. By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain and highs at least in the 60s and low 70s.

