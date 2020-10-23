WATCH: Possible record warmth Friday, cooling back down this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY:

A warm front will lift well north of CNY this morning. We should feel unseasonable, and possibly near record warmth as highs return to the 70s! There will be some sun coming back into the picture to round out the week too. It will be quite breezy to windy at times, but it will be a pretty warm breeze.

The record high in Syracuse for Friday is 77° set back in 1991. We could tie or even break that record!

WEEKEND:

A cold front will come through late Friday night/early Saturday with some showers. A few light showers and or areas of drizzle linger Saturday morning.

Behind the front temperatures cool back into the 50s to kick off the weekend. A cool to chilly breeze out of the north-northeast will be with us Saturday too accentuating the chill in the air. We also expect the clouds to rule the sky.

After a chilly, possibly somewhat frosty start Sunday, some sun should help push temperatures back into the low 50s before clouds increase during the afternoon. At this time, it appears we will stay dry Sunday, but some showers will attempt to work in from the south and west Sunday night. The rain Sunday night should make for a wet start to next week. Click here for more details.

So, if we had to choose the pick day of the weekend for outdoor activities for this last full weekend of October, we would select Sunday to be the best day to be out and about. Be sure to have the jacket and or sweatshirt handy throughout the weekend though as it will be cool.