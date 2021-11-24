WATCH: Pre-Thanksgiving travel smooth sailing, not so much post Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure stays in control for Wednesday, one of the biggest travel days of the year. There is plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs well into the 40s!

Is the weather as nice across the rest of the Northeast and country Wednesday into Thanksgiving?? Click here to find out.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING):

On Thanksgiving Day itself we end up with more clouds in Central New York ahead of an approaching cold front. Despite the clouds, it is still a mild November day with highs in the upper 40s.

While we think the best chance for rain comes Thursday night, a few showers may sneak in during the afternoon just as you are getting ready to walk off the Thanksgiving dinner.

Look for a change to colder weather and the return of snow on Friday.