WATCH: Pretty comfy and most stay dry tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Rainfall amounts from as little as of a half an inch to 3+” fell Saturday through the start of Sunday for most! Heaviest amounts fell north and west of Syracuse, especially from Rochester to Oswego and Jefferson counties. Click here for some rainfall totals from the weekend.

Low pressure that brought all the rain to CNY over the weekend is slowly pulling away from New York State which will result in improving weather overall across the region heading into the start of the week!

TONIGHT:

A spotty shower or two is possible tonight with areas of fog and lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY:

There still could be a few spotty showers around Monday, especially through the early afternoon, but most Monday looks to be dry under more sunshine. Highs should climb into low to mid 80s for many.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure crest overhead Monday night and as a result we will see a mainly clear sky with lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Much of Tuesday looks to be dry with some sun, but after 2 or 3 pm a few showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front. It’s breezy, warm and muggy with highs well into the 80s.

It turns cooler midweek after the Tuesday night cold front passage.