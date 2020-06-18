WATCH: Pretty hot and mainly dry for most, but not for everyone

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

A comfortable morning will lead to a hot afternoon with temperatures reaching near 90°. The humidity comes up a little bit, but it’s not anything too uncomfortable.

We’ve been stuck in a very persistent, nice weather pattern the last several days. High pressure overhead has kept us dry while a stubborn area of low pressure has kept the Mid-Atlantic/Carolinas cool and rainy.

Thursday, the high pressure will continue to slowly slide farther to the east and loosen its grip on CNY a bit more so. The return flow on the backside of high pressure to the east will assist in pushing the upper level low and its moisture closer to us later Thursday/Thursday night.

There’s a chance there could be just enough instability and moisture in the atmosphere to help pop an isolated shower or two up late in the afternoon and evening Thursday mainly south of Syracuse. Most will stay dry, but there could be a few spots, especially over the Southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier that see a brief shower/storm after 2 or 3 pm.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Looks like a mainly quiet and mild Thursday night under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s for much of CNY.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week will feature a slightly better chance of seeing a shower/storm or two, but we still think any showers/storms that do develop during the second half of the day will be pretty sparse.

WEEKEND:

The weak upper level storm being nearby combined with added humidity (moisture) in the air will likely lead to a few pop up mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, Father’s Day. That said neither weekend day will be a washout out by any means. So if you have plans outdoors with dad go ahead with your plans, but be sure to keep an eye on sky and Live Doppler 9.

If you haven’t downloaded the Live Doppler 9 app it would be a good idea to do so, especially if you want easy access to the radar as you are trying to plan your day around any rain threat.

Highs over the weekend will be well into the 80s with intervals of sun and higher levels of humidity too.

By the way, summer officially begins Saturday at 5:44 pm. For a few fun facts about the start of the summer season click here.

We don’t think the rain will be widespread this weekend, but the historical dry stretch of weather in Syracuse this month will probably come to an end at some point this weekend. For more on this dry streak and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.