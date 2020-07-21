WATCH: Pretty nice and seasonable Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

It’s going to be a pretty nice day! High pressure will settle in from the west and provide us with intervals of sun, more seasonable temperatures, and lower humidity too. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will likely increase somewhat during the night, especially after midnight ahead of the next weather maker. We wouldn’t even rule out a few spotty showers.

It should still be pretty comfortable with lows near 65 for Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure to the northwest will produce more clouds than not and scattered showers and storms across CNY midweek. It also turns muggier Wednesday with highs in the 80s. If we end up with enough sunshine a few of the storms Wednesday could end up on the strong side.

More comfortable air should return later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front. Stay tuned for details.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.