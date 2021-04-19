WATCH: Pretty nice Monday before it turns cool and unsettled again

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

We are starting out the new school and work week mainly quiet with some sun and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s.

A very weak area of low pressure is sliding just southeast of Syracuse which is sparking a few showers south and east of Syracuse. They should be up and out of here after about 9-10 am. Outside of a stray shower or two this afternoon, most will stay dry.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is slated to move through the area late Monday night/early Tuesday with more clouds and possibly a few showers. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s Monday night.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not should be around on Tuesday with a morning shower or two possible too. It will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

You probably have already heard that Old Man Winter is likely going to make an appearance once again come midweek with unseasonably cold air, wind and at least a bit of snow. Click here for more details.