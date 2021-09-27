WATCH: Pretty nice this evening, but showers are on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT

A few showers return mainly late tonight through at least sunrise Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into the region. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for most.

TUESDAY:

Monday night’s cold front clears the area quickly Tuesday morning. While there may be a few showers and possibly a bit of thunder from Syracuse south to start the day, the overall trend for Central New York is for us to quickly dry out. It should turn pleasant by the early to mid-afternoon with some sun developing.

It’s cooler and a bit breezy with highs cooling back into the 60s, actually closer to normal for late September.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky clears out Tuesday night and winds settle to near calm allowing the air to cool into the 40s for most, but the normally cooler spots of CNY may chill into the mid-30s with even a bit of frost come sunrise Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives in Central New York Wednesday. The leading edge is a trough of low pressure that MAY trigger a shower or two from midday into the afternoon. Highs near 65.

THURSDAY: A reinforcing cold front swings through Wednesday night/early Thursday with a few showers possible. Behind this cold front, temperatures likely will struggle to reach 60 on Thursday despite some breaks of sun! It’s probably going to be the coolest day we’ve felt around CNY since the end of May! That was the last time the high temperature in Syracuse did not reach 60.