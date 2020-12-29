WATCH: Quick changing road conditions and visibility due to lake effect snow this morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-



A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Oswego county until noon Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area through Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

A band of lake effect snow has remained stationary for longer than anticipated overnight. Snowfall rates of 1-2” per hour have been impacting areas like Fair Haven, Hannibal, Schroeppel, Brewerton, Constantia and Cleveland (northern Cayuga, southern Oswego and western Oneida counties) overnight and through the early morning hours Tuesday. As we progress through the morning, the band will be on the move.

The lake snow sets up close to Syracuse before sunrise Tuesday as cold air rushes over Lake Ontario from the northwest.

This band likely contains at least some briefly heavier snow, 1” per hour, as it moves through which could very well impact the Tuesday morning commute around the Syracuse area. Be careful of quickly changing road conditions, including a quick drop in visibility.

Since the band will be on the move, however, this should limit the snow accumulations, but about 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible for many east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area.

Lesser amounts will fall to the south and west of the Syracuse area across the Central and Southern Finger Lakes thanks to the band weakening and being on the move when it moves through these areas.

It’s brisk and cold with highs only in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

We will see some clearing early on Tuesday night. Low temperatures will occur around midnight before clouds increase. We’ll have lows in the teens but wake up to temperatures closer to 20.

WEDNESDAY:

A few rain and snow showers may come through CNY Wednesday with a warm front which will help push temperatures up into the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.

END OF 2020 AND START OF 2021:

A cold front will zip through the area early Thursday morning with some rain showers that may end as some flurries to start Thursday. Much of Thursday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s Thursday night as we ring in 2021.

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set us up for a mainly rain event starting Friday afternoon.

Precipitation MAY begin as a little bit of a wintry mix, especially north and east of Syracuse but for the most part precipitation will fall in the form of rain Friday afternoon and night. Highs on New Year’s Day should be up near 40.