WATCH: Quick warm up for Wednesday, can we crack 40 degrees?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Tonight will not be as cold with more of a west-southwest breeze developing as a warm front passes by to the north. Temperatures have likely reached their lows for the night and now rise to or just above 30 by morning.

There will probably be a little snow developing well north of Syracuse primarily up across Northern NY in response to the warm front towards morning, but most of the night will be dry. There could be a coating to an inch of snow across the northern part of the Tug Hill and Watertown area by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will almost feel like a heat wave as temperatures will be up around 40 with a 10 to 15 mph west-southwest breeze adding a bit of a chill. There will be some snow showers mainly north of Syracuse Wednesday, but after 3 pm a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain will try to work into the Syracuse area and CNY from the north.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will slide through CNY Wednesday night with some snow showers for all that could deposit a coating to an inch or two of snow. The hills south of Syracuse will have the best chance of seeing upwards of 2 inches Wednesday night.

LAST HALF OF THE WEEK:

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front more unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week into the weekend with some wind to boot. Yes, it will be unseasonably cold, but thankfully not quite as harsh as the shot of arctic air that was over us Monday night and Tuesday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to make 30 with a brisk northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts which will make it feel more like the teens to around 20 both days. By the way the average high for early March in Syracuse is near 40. What about precipitation chances for the last half of the week? Other than some lingering flurries mainly Thursday morning it looks quiet with more sun developing come Thursday afternoon. On