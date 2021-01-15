WATCH: Quiet and milder for now…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY:

It turns even milder Friday and we may even see some peeks to sun in the morning.

As we await an approaching frontal system Friday, it looks like the daylight remains dry.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY:

A frontal system moves through central New York Friday night. When that happens, temperatures are likely still warm enough for mainly rain over Central New York. Where temperatures are cooler, in the higher elevations north and south of Syracuse, there will be some wet snow.

Overnight, low pressure will form along the front and strengthen and move into Eastern New York. This will help cool the atmosphere over us enough to see a change from rain to wet snow toward sunrise Saturday. We could end up with a light accumulation of snow before the steadiest snow tapers to snow showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures in most lower elevations will stay above freezing during the steadiest snow and if that is the case roads should end up wet and not white.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

There is some dry time in the day for CNY. While lake effect snow sets up east of Lake Ontario Saturday afternoon and evening, the Finger Lakes, Syracuse and areas south of the Thruway will be mainly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY:

The air will likely turn cold enough to produce areas of lake snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario for the end of the weekend with the most significant snow expected north of Syracuse Saturday night into at least the start of Sunday. Some snow accumulation is expected, especially north of Syracuse Saturday night into Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario. Locally parts of the Tug Hill could end up with a foot or more of snow by the end of the weekend.

In addition, the wind picks up Saturday night and will be gusty at times, something we have yet to see this month of January.

Yes, it’s actually going to start looking more like winter around here over the weekend and beyond!